Tears for fallen police heroes
Tears flowed at a remembrance ceremony for 29 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, at All Saints Hall in Mthatha on Thursday. The families of the deceased, including relatives of the five Ngcobo police officers, who were gunned down in an attack on their police station earlier this year, could not hold back tears as their loved ones were fondly remembered during a moving ceremony organised by the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru).
