Airshow gives flight to dreams of exciting career choices

Pupils given insight into aviation industry requirements, while having fun

Scores of pupils were taken on a roller-coaster ride of emotions on Saturday as they watched talented pilots perform logic-defying manoeuvres and breathtaking stunts as part of the second annual air show and career expo at the Mthatha Airport. Dignitaries at the event included premier Phumulo Masualle, ANC MP Mandla Mandela, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa, King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) mayor Dumani Zozo, philanthropist and KSD councillor Tshepo Machaea and transpo...

