Airshow gives flight to dreams of exciting career choices
Pupils given insight into aviation industry requirements, while having fun
Scores of pupils were taken on a roller-coaster ride of emotions on Saturday as they watched talented pilots perform logic-defying manoeuvres and breathtaking stunts as part of the second annual air show and career expo at the Mthatha Airport. Dignitaries at the event included premier Phumulo Masualle, ANC MP Mandla Mandela, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa, King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) mayor Dumani Zozo, philanthropist and KSD councillor Tshepo Machaea and transpo...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.