Cops arrested on allegations of theft out on bail

Three East London police officers who were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing valuables meant to be used as police exhibits, have been released on bail.

Constable Gareth Walters, 30, Constable Chantelle Poyo, 36, and Sergeant Nolitha Dumezweni, 40, were released on R1000 bail each by Magistrate Rochelle May this morning. The three officers were arrested on Saturday with an undisclosed number of cellphones, an Ipod and an Eskom high grade tester confiscated during an operation on Friday. The three seized the goods during a police raid in which they were part of.

The accused are members of the East London Operational Command Centre in Oxford Street. The goods were found at the homes of the officers and in a patrol van. Sam postponed the case to August 13 for further investigation.