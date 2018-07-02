Grahamstown hit by widespread blackout

Lights out: Grahamstown suffered a widespread blackout today, the third day of the National Arts Festival.

The city is in the icy grip of a cold front sweeping in from the Western Cape on the back of gale-force winds.

In a statement from Rhodes University said Makana municipality had informed it that the Eskom feed line to Makana had tripped and Eskom technicians were busy with repairs.

"At this stage we are unable to determine how long the power outage will last."Many festival venues have back-up generators.

Visitors coming in to Grahamstown on the Bedford Road will be met by a deluge of plastic sweeping across from the municipal dump.