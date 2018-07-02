African National Congress national spokesperson Pule Mabe says the movement is saddened by the untimely death of Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma‚ a "bright and promising" member of the party.

"Nhlakanipho Zuma was a dedicated and a humble activist who took keen interest in the livelihoods of our people.

"His acts of kindness and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts‚" said Mabe.

The party sent its condolences to former president Jacob Zuma.

The 25-year-old died on Sunday evening‚ after a short illness. He was the youngest of five children born to the former president and his third wife‚ the late Kate Mantsho.