News

‘Apartheid disadvantaged me’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla hits back at trolls after getting isiZulu interpreter

17 May 2024
Modiegi Mashamaite
Multimedia reporter
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla reacted to Twitter trolls.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla reacted to Twitter trolls.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

MK Party’s (MKP) Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been in the spotlight after addressing party supporters in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal in English when she was assisted by an isiZulu translator this week. 

Zuma-Sambudla had to address party supporters because her father Jacob Zuma was a “no show” at an election campaign event on Monday.

“I want to apologise as president Zuma could not be here. He had to go somewhere on an urgent basis. As you know, ever since December 16, he has been at war and fighting with everyone trying to attack him. He is trying to sort out some stuff,” she said. 

Social media users expressed widespread disappointment in Zuma-Sambudla as she seldom speaks isiZulu at public events. This is different  from her “traditionalist” father's approach.

Some people believe her speaking in English created a gap between her and the Zulu-speaking community in KwaZulu-Natal.

Residents in Wentworth speak a mixture of languages including isiZulu, English and Afrikaans.

In response to the backlash, Zuma-Sambudla said: “People have a problem with my English. Askies [sorry], apartheid disadvantaged me but this English is taking me to parliament.” 

Zuma-Sambudla and her twin brother were born in Mozambique and spent their early years in a foreign country before moving to Zambia and later Zimbabwe while their family was in exile during the apartheid era. 

Here are some reactions from social media.

Getting ready for Saturday Orlando Stadium Peoples Mandate.. officially I will be in the podium as a nation interpreter for our president JZ Zuma..what an honour..❤️🎈🔥🔥💯

Posted by Siyabonga Pastor Ngubo Ntshulane on Wednesday, May 15, 2024
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...