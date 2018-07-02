WSU student ‘millionaire’ case postponed

The trial against WSU student "millionaire" Sibongile Mani who stands accused of stealing R900 000 from NSFAS, will officially kick off on July 24.

Mani appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday where magistrate Rochelle Sam postponed the matter to the above date for pre trial.

Sam also said the postponement would allow Mani's lawyer Asanda Pakade to get a copy of the charge sheet from the National Prosecuting Authority.

Mani, who is fresh from a TV stint on reality wedding show ‘Date My Family’, cut a confident figure in court on Monday morning dressed in a stylish blazer and matching pants.

In some of the pictures Mani, who is a Pasma secretary at the university, gets instructions from her lawyer Asanda Pakade while #OutsourcingMust#Fall and Pasma leader Vusi Mahlangu watches on.

The 28-year-old WSU student accidentally received a whopping R14.1-million rand from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) last year, and spent just over R810 000 on personal items over a period of three months.

Three months after she was paid out, the anomaly was detected by the scheme.

The company tasked with the administration of NSFAS’s food and book allowances, IntelliMali, indicated at the time that they would lay charges.

In August, reports showed that Mani had allegedly spent an average of about R11 000 a month.