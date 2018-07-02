Boitumelo made a great bachelor‚ but Twitter is here for Mr cameraman!
It is generally hard to get the stamp of approval from these Twitter streets but last night's Date My Family bachelor Boitumelo "Gaddafi The Poet" Mainganya had them eating out the palm of his hands.
However‚ it was the camera person's handy work that viewers actually tuned in for‚ because as you might or might not know‚ he/she is TOO MUCH! with the lenses.
While it seemed the Limpopo-born Boitumelo could do no wrong in Twitter's eyes because his eloquence‚ style and personality seemed to tick all the right boxes‚ Twitter is always looking for shade. And the cameraperson is ever-generous in that department.
So first‚ they appreciated the bachelor and all his charming ways...
Rt if you think his personality is amazing #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oB1BTNuDhn— Ronald (@Manyiki) July 1, 2018
Who else think this guy is nice?🔥#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/zvWtEpi5aA— IG:thukelaseamoney (@thukelaseamoney) July 1, 2018
Then in true Twitter style they moved onto the very vital shade throwing‚ courtesy of the cameraerson of course. And uh... he/she never disappoints.
Side note... he/she also seems to have a shoe fetish yazi... *insert thinking face*
See evidence below:
The camera guy came through once again😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oej9j4ABRo— Bisa. (@Afro_Xazz) July 1, 2018
A rare picture of my Hero "Camera Guy" Before making the things happen to be done #DateMyFamily 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MAlXbtzZRs— Tash (@The_Boy_Tash) July 1, 2018
#DateMyFamily mara camera man won't see heaven stru!🤞🙆 pic.twitter.com/TrdlGXgQsW— nhlanhla xulu (@nhlanhlaxulu4) July 1, 2018
#DateMyFamily— Bobo slay queen (@Bobombhele) July 1, 2018
That’s y we love the camera 🎥 guy 🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4rlalXkZvG
The cameraperson and the voice over artist of Date My Family should get raises at work (cc. Mzansi Magic) because they are full-on MVPs.
Until next season mense‚ thank you for the moments... From us and Twitter with love!
