Beware catching an Uber ride today
Drivers for app-based taxi service Uber and Taxify are blocking passengers wanting rides from their colleagues who are have not joined a protest.
On Tuesday morning‚ drivers have gathered near Zoo Lake on Jan Smuts Avenue‚ Johannesburg‚ where they are reported to be accosting other drivers with passengers in their vehicles.
In Rosebank‚ drivers are blocking pick-ups.
Driver-partners almost resort to violence after one of the drivers refuses to join the #Uber and #Taxify protest. @RK_Gazette pic.twitter.com/dxGBmHQxwW— Koketso Ratsatsi (@KoketsoRatsats3) July 3, 2018
Drivers have been staging protests in Johannesburg and Cape Town over the past month.
Drivers who marched on Uber's offices a week ago demanded an increase of R50 per trip on UberX call outs to match the rising price of petrol and the inflation rate.
Please sign in or register to comment.