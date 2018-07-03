News

Beware catching an Uber ride today

By Timeslive - 03 July 2018
Uber and Taxify operators stop some of the operators near Zoo Lake in Johannesburg.
Uber and Taxify operators stop some of the operators near Zoo Lake in Johannesburg.
Image: Enerst Mabuza

Drivers for app-based taxi service Uber and Taxify are blocking passengers wanting rides from their colleagues who are have not joined a protest.

On Tuesday morning‚ drivers have gathered near Zoo Lake on Jan Smuts Avenue‚ Johannesburg‚ where they are reported to be accosting other drivers with passengers in their vehicles.

In Rosebank‚ drivers are blocking pick-ups.

Drivers have been staging protests in Johannesburg and Cape Town over the past month.

Drivers who marched on Uber's offices a week ago demanded an increase of R50 per trip on UberX call outs to match the rising price of petrol and the inflation rate.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X