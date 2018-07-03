WATCH | Heavy E Cape weather warning for motorists

These included Graaff-Reinet, Middleburg and Hogsback.

“We ask motorists to take extra care because the roads may be slippery,” said Rantjie.

“The N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Middleburg has been closed due to heavy snowfall. Heavy snowfall has also been reported on the Nico Malan, R67 between Whittlesea and Seymour, on the R61 at the Wadasberg between Graaff-Reinet and Cradock, and on the Penhoek mountain pass. These roads are still open and our traffic officers are keeping a close eye on the road.”

She said a hailstorm hit Barkly East yesterday morning but the Barkly East pass remained clear.

Provincial police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said they had received no accident reports.

OR Tambo district municipal spokesman Ayongezwa Lungisa said they had received no reports of damage.

Wind knocked down powerlines in some areas of the Eastern Cape yesterday, with resulting electricity outages due to the rough weather, said Eskom provincial spokesman Zama Mpondwana.

“Areas affected include Qumbu, Mount Frere, Port St Johns, Cacadu, Engcobo and Butterworth,” he added.