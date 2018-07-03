Man reports son for taxi in backyard

Retired Eastern Cape magistrate Makhosi Mantantana, 67, says he is struggling to get the police to arrest his son Jongikhaya, 29, who brought a mystery taxi to the family home.

Mantantana said he called the police after his unemployed son arrived in the 15-seater Toyota Quantum on Saturday and quietly parked it in the backyard.

He said his suspicions were fuelled when city traffic officers told him that the number plate on the mini bus taxi belonged to a trailer.

Mantantana said he visited the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) traffic department to trace the owner of the taxi.

“I was referred to the traffic department by Cambridge police after I asked them to assist me in tracing the owner of the taxi. The BCM traffic officers told me that the number plate belonged to a trailer and that it belonged to an owner residing at 27 Vaal Park in Free State. They declined to help any further saying it was a police matter,” he said.

Mantantana said he was shocked to see his son arriving at his Moorshead Road home on Saturday driving the “suspicious” vehicle before comfortably parking it at the back of the house.

Mantantana, who is now practising as a lawyer, said he was a law-abiding citizen and that it was his duty to report any suspicious activities, especially on his property.

“This boy is acting suspiciously. He parked a car in my backyard without permission and has not said a word since Saturday. When I ask him, he just walks away and ignores my telephone calls. I don’t know what to do.”

He accused Cambridge police of failing to act.

“The Cambridge police told me that the car doesn’t appear to be stolen despite all the suspicions and discrepancies with its licence discs.”

Cambridge police spokesman Captain Mluleki Mbi said cases could only be opened once a vehicle had been reported stolen.

The Dispatch was shown the taxi FYX 152 FS. It has a valid disc on its windscreen which will expire on April 30 2019.

A second disc on the windscreen shows that taxi belongs to an LM Mndau of 55492 Kagiso Square, Phahameng, in Bloemfontein.

The Dispatch could not get hold of Jongikhaya at the time of writing yesterday as his cellphone continually went to voice mail.