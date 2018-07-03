Social grant beneficiaries told to wait three days

Thousands of social grant beneficiaries have not received their money for this month, and Sassa says they will have to wait at least three days to withdraw their grants.

The elderly, sick and desparate have been queuing at ATMs across the Eastern Cape however but some have gone home empty-handed for the past three days.

Sassa Acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu said they were experiencing challenges as a result of a change from the old to a new payment system of social grants. “We request beneficiaries to give themselves at least three days to withdraw their grants. We assure beneficiaries that their social grants will be paid in full. In fact, the funds are already in their accounts.”

Sassa apologised for the “inconvenience caused to the beneficiaries”.

“Sassa and SA Post Office are working tirelessly to find a solution to this problem and ensure that all beneficiary services are restored in the shortest possible time. We further undertake to keep our beneficiaries informed,” he said.

