Training pros to use play to heal vulnerable kids

Professionals who work with abused, anxious or troubled children can learn how to use art and toys to help children open up about their anxieties. Play therapy training will be conducted later this month by Dr Hannie Schoeman, who runs the Centre for Play Therapy and Training in Gansbaai in the Western Cape and is on a training roadshow around South Africa.

