Esplanade vagrants build shacks with a priceless view
With beachfront houses in the area going for a fortune, ratepayers and beachgoers along East London’s Esplanade were shocked on Saturday morning to see two new neighbours — with a million-rand view — settle on the shoreline...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.