WATCH | Uber‚ Taxify drivers now disrupting traffic with go-slow driving along M1
#Uber #taxify strike Melrose M1 north pic.twitter.com/LTp8GVi1Ke— Thando (@djtbosmaster) July 3, 2018
A slow convoy of protesting drivers from Uber and Taxify are holding up motorists along a major route through the north of Johannesburg.
The M1 north traffic is heavily backed up as a result‚ particularly around the Corlett Drive and Sandton vicinities.
Protesting drivers are moving from Zoo Lake to submit memorandums to Uber offices in Kramervile and Taxify in Bryanston.
- TimesLIVE
Please sign in or register to comment.