WATCH | Uber‚ Taxify drivers now disrupting traffic with go-slow driving along M1

By Timeslive - 03 July 2018

A slow convoy of protesting drivers from Uber and Taxify are holding up motorists along a major route through the north of Johannesburg.

The M1 north traffic is heavily backed up as a result‚ particularly around the Corlett Drive and Sandton vicinities.

Protesting drivers are moving from Zoo Lake to submit memorandums to Uber offices in Kramervile and Taxify in Bryanston.

- TimesLIVE  

