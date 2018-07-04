Authorities in dismay over deaths of initiates
Government and traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape have expressed concern over the fact that at the halfway mark of the 2018 winter season, more initiates have died compared with the entire winter season last year. On Friday, the provincial death toll for initiates stood at nine. But up to yesterday it had increased to 14.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.