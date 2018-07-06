Mabuyane says black people need land

The fight for land is not a fight against white people. It is about restoring the dignity of black people.

This were the words of ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane at the ANC Freedom Charter memorial lecture which got under way at the Joza location in Makhanda [formerly Grahamstown].

Mabuyane said land was one of the ideals of the Freedom Charter in restoring and achieving a democratic South Africa.

"The country can't talk about a prosperous future without dealing with the land issue. We want the land back in order to improve the lives of black people," Mabuyane said.