Tenants flee blazing building

A family of four and their two tenants were forced to flee with just the clothes on their backs as a fire raged through their flat in Southernwood yesterday morning.

The blaze gutted the top floor of Harlequin Court in Gately Street, sending dozens of people fleeing. Tenants watched anxiously from the street as firefighters battled the blaze.

Buffalo City Metro fire chief Thembile Thompson said the building had been damaged by two fires. “When my team arrived back at the station at 8.26am from extinguishing the first blaze, another call came in from the same building after another fire broke out.”

Thompson said while the second fire appeared to have been caused by faulty wiring, he could not confirm the cause of the first fire. The building is managed by Melville Properties.