Three killed in Cape Town drive-by shooting

Three Cape Town men were killed in a suspected gang-related drive-by shooting on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesman Captain Frederick van Wyk said unknown assailants opened fire on the men at a road intersection in Lentegeur‚ Mitchells Plain‚ around noon.

“Upon [police] members' arrival on the scene they found three men seated in a white Ford Focus at the intersection who had been shot. The deceased were declared dead on the scene by paramedics‚” said Van Wyk.

“All three men are believed to be aged between 21 and 43 years. It is believed that the men were on their way to Mitchells Plain‚ and at the intersection unknown suspect(s) driving in an unknown motor vehicle fired several shots fatally wounding the men.

“A murder case was opened for investigation. The possibility that this incident might be gang-related will be investigated.”