Demarcation blunder divides villagers

A water project in Mqonci village has caused divisions between residents.

Despite being one village, it is split into two wards with one falling within the borders of Engcobo local municipality and the other in Mbhashe local municipality.

Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM), which is the water authority, introduced a project to supply water to Mqonci village earlier this year.

“The first problem started when they started working in ward 31 [in Mbhashe] instead of the area [ward 2 in Engcobo] which is set to benefit from the project. We raised that with the municipality and we were told that that will be addressed,” said Mqonci resident Dadobawo Myataza.

Mbhashe does not fall within the CHDM. Myataza said water now has to be carted to ward 2 residents, although those residents were meant to benefit from the project.

Myataza said the areas that were supposed to benefit from the project are Ntla Kweskolo, Ngcotyeni and Enkomponi and not KwaZulu, where equipment for the project is stored.

“We raised the matter with the executive mayor, Kholiswa Vimbayo, and she promised to intercept the project and change it so that it comes straight to Ntla Kweskolo area and other areas which are in ward two,” Myataza said.

“The contractor has started working and all CHDM working material which includes TLBs and pipes are kept in ward 31 in Mbhashe.

“We want the contractor to stop what it is doing and service the people of ward 2. This has caused problems within families in the area.”

While residents claim Eskolweni should also not be considered, the demarcation board map of the ward two in 2016 showed that it did fall within the borders of Engcobo municipality.

Engcobo’s ward 2 councillor Zininzi Jabanga said they initially thought Eskolweni fell under Mbhashe.

“The area never received any services nor asked for them in ward 2. Usually when the area is merged to another municipality its budget is brought to the new municipality and there was nothing like that,” she said.

CHDM spokesman Thobeka Mqamelos said they were aware of the problems in Mqonci.

“We had three meetings with the community to make sure that they listened to and are provided with feedback on the issues they raised. The area said to be in Mbhashe is in Engcobo municipality boundaries,” she said.

She said the municipality roped in the independent Electoral Commission and the Demarcation Board to ensure accuracy and credibility of the information shared to resolve the matter.

“We are fixing the borehole in Mqonci to address the issue of water shortages in Mqonci. We are working on a long term plan to ensure the community of Mqonci and the surrounding villages that are experiencing water challenges are linked to the Thora treatment works network which is currently under construction,” said Mqamelo.