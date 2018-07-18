From musical tributes and gala dinners to rousing exhibitions‚ the world will join South Africans to celebrate late former statesman Nelson Mandela’s centenary birthday on Wednesday.

Kicking off the international "party"‚ London’s Southbank Centre‚ together with the Apartheid Museum and Anti-Apartheid Movement Archives‚ has launched an exhibition exploring the iconic leader’s life.

“This exhibition explores the life and times of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and marks the centenary of his birth.

“It provides insight into Mandela’s journey from young freedom fighter to becoming the inspiration for an international movement against South Africa’s violent and oppressive apartheid system‚ and an emblem of an ongoing struggle to build a more just and equitable world‚” said the centre.

“Mr Mandela recognised that Britain was the heartland of the anti-apartheid struggle. Twenty-two years later‚ on the occasion of his centenary‚ it is wonderful and fitting that such an important exhibition comes to life at Southbank Centre in London‚ where so many people in this country will have the chance to continue his wonderful legacy‚” said Kathi Scott‚ head of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund UK.

In 1996 on a visit to London‚ Mandela said: “The response of the people of this country exceeded my wildest expectations... I wish I had big pockets‚ because I love each and every one of you‚ and I’d like to fit you in my pocket and return with you to South Africa.”