Pipe burst affects Komani water supplies

Parts of Komani are experiencing water problems after a pipe burst in Bells Road in town today.

Chris Hani District Municipality spokeswoman Thobeka Mqamelo said: “The burst was caused by Vodacom workers and it has affected our water supplies.”

Mqamelo said the areas affected are The Mall, Komani Street, Sandrigham, Komani Park, New Rest and Southbourne.

“We are hoping to solve this tonight or early tomorrow morning,” Mqamelo said.

She said they are struggling to get the a similar size as the burst pipe in Komani as they seldom use that particular pipe hence no supplier was able to provide it.

“We are currently arranging an East London supplier to provide us with the bend. We are currently attempting to minimize the effects of the burst by activating supply from Finchams Neck reservoir,” Mqamelo said.

She said an update will be provided as repairs continue.