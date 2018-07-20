'Plant the seeds in rural areas'
Far-flung areas ready for factories, agricultural initiatives, says Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza says building factories and agroprocessing centres in rural areas is key to making these areas economically viable. “The revitalisation of township and rural economies is no longer about convenience but rather a significant developmental imperative,” Mabuza said. He was addressing a summit hosted by the department of trade and industry (dti) which focused on broad-based black economic empowerment of the rural and township economy.
