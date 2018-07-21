The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has urged anyone with information regarding the identity of a man pictured swinging a cat around before throwing it into a fire during ongoing protest action in Zwelihle‚ Hermanus‚ in the Western Cape‚ to come forward and report it.

A photograph of the man swinging the cat around in the air by a cord has sparked public outrage. However‚ the NSPCA said it had received no leads so far regarding the identity of the man.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and report it to 011 907 3590.

“The NSPCA is offering a reward of R5‚000 should information lead to the successful identification‚ location and arrest of the culprit‚” said NSPCA spokesperson Veronica van der Merwe.

The man in the picture is masked and wearing light brown pants and a hoodie.

Residents in the Overberg towns of Hermanus and Kleinmond have also reportedly started raising money for a reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.