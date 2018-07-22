Pupils wait till 2019 for new school

Parents from Schornville Primary in King William’s Town, who have kept their children at home, due to the “death trap” school building, will have to wait until next year for a new building.

According to the department of education’s head of infrastructure, Tsepo Pefole, the school will be replaced with a proper structure next year.

In the meantime, the department said it would provide the school with four prefab classrooms next month and has advised the school governing body (SGB) to use money from the R370,000 norms and standards maintenance funds “wherever applicable”.

When schools reopened on Tuesday, parents of the 1,200 grade R to grade 7 pupils “condemned” the building, saying it was a “death trap”.

This, after one of the classroom walls at the 50-year-old prefab school collapsed on July 2.

The school made news last year when a pupil fell through a classroom wooden floor.

The collapsed classroom block is tottering on its pillars as the cement blocks, meant to support the structure, have toppled over.

Ceilings have collapsed and electrical wiring is exposed.

Pefole said the school was allocated to the department of roads and public works in 2016 for the construction processes to commence.

“Consultants were sourced through tender processes for design and finalised in November 2017.

“The first site development plan [SDP] was presented in March 2018 and comments were made for resolutions to consultants. A final resolved SDP was presented last week and was tentatively approved,” said Pefole.

He said a contractor had been approached to fix the wall