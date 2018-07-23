A man died and several people were injured in an accident on one of Johannesburg's major roads on Monday.

"A man was killed and fourteen others injured this morning following a multiple vehicle collision at the President Fouche and Malibongwe Road intersection in Randburg‚" ER24 paramedics said in a statement.

"ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene at 06h36 to find a taxi lying on its roof towards the side of the road. Six other vehicles were found scattered in the road."

Two people were discovered inside the taxi.

"One man was found with numerous injuries and no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The second patient was found to be in a serious condition. Thirteen other patients were assessed on the scene‚ their injuries ranging from minor to moderate‚" ER24 said.

"Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care."