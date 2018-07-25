Chatsworth mosque in flames
A fire gutted sections of the Masjid-e-Mukhtar in Croftdene‚ Chatsworth‚ on Wednesday morning.
Reports from the scene indicate that the fire may have been deliberately set alight.
It is understood that the blaze was spotted by a passing vehicle and thereafter extinguished. This is the third incident at a mosque following an attack at the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam in May and a second one at the Malmesbury mosque in Cape Town last month.
This is a developing story.
A Mosque in Croftdeme Chatsworth KZN was set alight by unknown arsonist this morning. A passing taxi driver saw the engulfing flames, summoned for help and doused the flames. @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/BAXaSP1lnY— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 25, 2018
