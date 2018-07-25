Chatsworth mosque in flames

A fire gutted sections of the Masjid-e-Mukhtar in Croftdene‚ Chatsworth‚ on Wednesday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that the fire may have been deliberately set alight.

It is understood that the blaze was spotted by a passing vehicle and thereafter extinguished. This is the third incident at a mosque following an attack at the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam in May and a second one at the Malmesbury mosque in Cape Town last month.

This is a developing story.