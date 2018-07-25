Komani boy accidentally shot dead while playing

A 13-year-old Komani boy was accidentally shot and killed by his friend while playing in Queensview Park on Monday.

The two boys were playing in an open veld in Queensview Park when they allegedly found a firearm.

As they were playing with it, one was shot and died instantly.

Police spokeswoman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the boys, both 13 years old, were playing together in Queensview Park, when one shot the other with a firearm.

“The boy allegedly found the firearm in an open veld and was allegedly testing if it was working. Unfortunately the firearm went off and one of the boys died instantly. Mlungisi police have opened a case of murder and the firearm was confiscated,” she said.