News

BREAKING | 46 people trapped under collapsed building in George

By TIMESLIVE - 06 May 2024
At least 46 people are reported to be trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building in George.
At least 46 people are reported to be trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building in George.
Image: Supplied / Give of the Givers

Rescue efforts were under way on Monday afternoon after a five-storey building collapsed in George in the Western Cape, leaving at least 46 people trapped, the Gift of the Givers said. 

The humanitarian aid NGO said all the trapped were construction workers. The multistorey building was under construction. 

“Law enforcement agencies have been called in to rescue those trapped under the rubble,” the Gift of the Givers said. 

It was not immediately clear what had led to the collapse. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Dozens injured as balcony collapses at popular Cape Town venue

A balcony has collapsed at a Cape Town venue during a popular "First Thursday" event
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...