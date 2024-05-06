BREAKING | 46 people trapped under collapsed building in George

Rescue efforts were under way on Monday afternoon after a five-storey building collapsed in George in the Western Cape, leaving at least 46 people trapped, the Gift of the Givers said.
The humanitarian aid NGO said all the trapped were construction workers. The multistorey building was under construction.
“Law enforcement agencies have been called in to rescue those trapped under the rubble,” the Gift of the Givers said.
It was not immediately clear what had led to the collapse.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Image: Supplied / Give of the Givers
