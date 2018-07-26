Councillor flees as protesters torch her home

An ANC councillor had to flee her home while in her gown on Thursday morning, after angry protesters torched her Mdantsane home.

Buffalo City Metro Ward 24 Councillor Zameka Kodwa-Gajula was fast asleep when she was woken up by breaking glass, only to realise that lower parts of her bed which she was sleeping on had caught fire already.

She was with two members of her family, including her 20-year-old daughter when the incident occurred after 3am on Thursday. This follows several incidents of violent service protests in the area which also covers Ikhwezi village.

Disgruntled residents are demanding electricity, as well as houses.

Kodwa-Gajula is not the first BCM councillor to take the fall from angry protesters in the Metro.

Last August a disabled child was trapped and killed when angry Dice residents near East London set alight the home of a Ward 13 Councillor Nokulunga Matiwane.The story is developing…