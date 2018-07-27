Disgraced former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has a brazen vision of his future: He will be South Africa’s president.

Speaking at the 70th birthday of Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday at the Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ Motsoeneng said he was watching the current batch of leaders – and was very underwhelmed.

“The day I become the prez of South Africa‚ you’ll see real change and impact in the lives of our people. Because I’m just watching people playing games‚” he said.

He took particular aim at members of parliament‚ without specifying which party’s members he was unhappy with.

“How do we allow a situation [where] small people‚ who are in parliament‚ remove Jacob Zuma? Zuma was elected by people of South Africa‚” he said.