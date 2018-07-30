Traffic fines office out of service due to computers

Buffalo City traffic fines office has been out of service due to computers being down since last week Thursday.

Motorists who have been unable to pay their traffic fines at the East London Magistrate’s Court fine office have since been redirected to pay their fines at the Braelyn Traffic department.

The Dispatch called the office on Monday and a woman who did not identify herself said they were still waiting for IT technicians to sort out the problem.

“Our system is still down at the moment. Our computers are down and we cannot be able to do any work.” When asked on what the staff has been doing since Thursday, she said, “We just transfer people to go to the Braelyn Traffic department. We are still waiting for the IT guys to come and fix this either today or tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, it was business as usually at the Braelyn office on Monday morning with dozens of motorists seen assisted by BCM staff.

BCM spokesman Samkelo Ngwenya said the delays in work being carried out at traffic was as a result of a combination of a network that was down and a power outage that affected the area.

“Our ICT technicians are on standby dealing with these challenges and where there are power outages, which affects not only traffic but various areas in the City, our Engineers deal with those.

The system is now up and running; and we would like to apologise to all those that have been affected in our testing centres in King William’s Town and East London by this.”