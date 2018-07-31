Computers jam at BCM traffic fines section

Buffalo City Metro’s traffic fines office has been out of service due to computers being down since Thursday.

Testing centres in the metro have also been affected, said the metro’s spokesman Samkelo Ngwenya.

Motorists who have been unable to pay their traffic fines at the East London Magistrate’s Court fine office have been redirected to the Braelyn traffic offices.

The Dispatch called the office on Monday and a woman, who did not identify herself, said they were still waiting for IT technicians to sort out the problem.

“Our system is still down at the moment. Our computers are down and we cannot do any work.”

When asked what the staff had been doing since Thursday, she said: “We just transfer people to the Braelyn traffic department.”

On Monday morning the Braelyn office was filled with dozens of motorists who were being assisted by BCM traffic staff.

Ngwenya said the delays were as a result of a combination of a network being down and a power outage in the area.

“Our ICT technicians are on standby dealing with these challenges. Where there are power outages, which affects not only traffic but various areas in the city, our engineers deal with those,” he said, adding that BCM apologised for any inconvenience caused to clients.