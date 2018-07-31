Two more initiates dead as season ends

Despite the 2018 winter initiation season having come to an end, the number of traditional initiation deaths has increased to 21.

By the close of the 2018 winter traditional initiation season, there were 19 deaths, most of these from the Mpondoland, especially in Nyandeni.

But yesterday the cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department reported two more deaths.

Provincial Cogta spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said they thought that by now all the initiates had already graduated and were at home, and there was no talk of death and injuries in initiation schools.

’’But we were shocked to learn that there were two more deaths,’’ said Ngam.

They both apparently occurred last week, but there were unexplained delays in reporting them.

One of the two deaths reported was in Cacadu (formerly Lady Frere), where Andile Gxoyiya, 35, died.

“It is alleged he had a swollen stomach, swollen legs and swollen private parts and was weak.

“It is also alleged that the traditional nurse prevented him from getting medical attention, and even blocked the intervention of the traditional monitoring team.

“He died at the initiation school,’’ said Ngam.

This was the second death in the Chris Hani district, following the death of an initiate in Ngcobo.

The second death last week was the first of the season in Amathole district. It was reported at Mlungisi township in Stutterheim,’’ said Ngam.

Tumelo Komani, 19, died of septicaemia at an initiation school there.

Police and other stakeholders were investigating both deaths, Ngam added.

During the umgidi of the two AmaXhosa princes – KhakhalikaXhosa Sigcawu, son of Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu, and his grandson Chuma Sigcawu in Nqadu Great Place near Willowvale – moral regeneration provincial chairman Nkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima criticised the deaths associated with the rite.

“My heart bleeds with the bereaved families,’’ said Matanzima.

The former head of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders is a traditional leader in Cacadu. “Anyone denying others medical attention, his actions are tantamount to murder. So this should apply in this case,” Matanzima told the Nqadu gathering.