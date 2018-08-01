Country-wide marches demand action against gender-based violence
As part of the #TotalShutdown marches that are happening across South Africa in protest against gender-based violence‚ a document containing a total of 24 demands will be given to government‚ calling for action “now” and an end to gender-based violence.
“This document sets out our list of demands to the state. It’s an initial set of 24 demands that represent each year that the state has failed to ensure our right to be free from violence since the establishment of our constitutional democracy‚” the organisers said in a statement on Monday.
Women of East London stand in solidarity against gender based violence. #TotalShutdown pic.twitter.com/BPZwyJBefN— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) August 1, 2018
Former deputy minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana‚ who pleaded guilty to three charges of assault‚ has voiced his support for the country-wide march.
The Commission for Gender Equality has criticised Manana as an "opportunist" who has been ill-advised.
“Drawing from my hard lessons‚ I wish to call on all men from the length and breadth of our country to join these marches and also participate in all activities planned for the August month (Women’s Month)‚” Manana said in a video tweeted by his Manana Foundation on Tuesday.
Women's Month Message#Total_Shutdown— Manana Foundation (@Mdu_Foundation) July 31, 2018
#No_to_Gender_Based_Violence#TotalShutDown pic.twitter.com/6t1vdmu9GT
“The fight against the abuse of women and children should not be confined to August month (sic) only‚ but should be reinforced throughout the year. Men‚ let us take a stand and fight against gender-based violence‚” he said.
Manana pleaded guilty to assaulting three women outside Cubaña restaurant in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ last year.
He later resigned from his position as second-in-command in the higher education ministry‚ claiming he was “shameful” of the act.
He was also accused of assaulting his now-former domestic worker‚ Christine Wiro‚ earlier this year. The NPA declined to prosecute the case and Manana denied any wrongdoing. Manana resigned as a member of parliament on July 24 after almost a decade in parliamentary politics.
Please sign in or register to comment.