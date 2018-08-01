As part of the #TotalShutdown marches that are happening across South Africa in protest against gender-based violence‚ a document containing a total of 24 demands will be given to government‚ calling for action “now” and an end to gender-based violence.

“This document sets out our list of demands to the state. It’s an initial set of 24 demands that represent each year that the state has failed to ensure our right to be free from violence since the establishment of our constitutional democracy‚” the organisers said in a statement on Monday.