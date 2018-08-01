News

Fort Hare students have mass meeting on strike

By Sino Majangaza - 01 August 2018
Exams have been disrupted at the University of Fort Hare's Alice and East London campuses.
University of Fort Hare students at the Alice are having a mass meeting to discuss a way forward regarding the ongoing strike.

The strike by workers of the university which is now in its eighth weeks have seen disruption of mid-year exams at both East London and Alice campuses.

Students are mandating the SRC to talk to the university vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu to make sure that they want to write and finish their exams.

Alice campus premier Life Mabaso tells the students that the strike has gone on for too long, “and now it is starting to affect us”.

“Let us make sure that we start writing exams by next week.

No matter what it takes. We don’t have time to nurse other people’s feelings,” he said.

One student said, “go and tell the VC we want to write exams”.

