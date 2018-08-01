Fort Hare students have mass meeting on strike

Students are mandating the SRC to talk to the university vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu to make sure that they want to write and finish their exams.

Alice campus premier Life Mabaso tells the students that the strike has gone on for too long, “and now it is starting to affect us”.

“Let us make sure that we start writing exams by next week.

No matter what it takes. We don’t have time to nurse other people’s feelings,” he said.

One student said, “go and tell the VC we want to write exams”.