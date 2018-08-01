Malema‚ however‚ was adamant that the incident was a “simulation” and part of a planned act.

“It’s not a firearm and no real bullets were shot. It was a simulation‚ part of our entire act of celebrating the 5th anniversary‚” Malema told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

He said the “simulation” coincided with the singing of struggle songs and fireworks.

Widely circulated video footage showed Malema carrying what appeared to be a rifle‚ pointing it skywards and firing several “shots” while members of the EFF chanted songs at a rally in Sisa Dukashe stadium for the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the weekend.

Civil rights group Afriforum said they would lay criminal charges against Malema on Wednesday for allegedly discharging a “firearm”.

“We will be laying a charge against Malema at Lyttelton police station in Centurion at 1pm for having an illegal firearm and ammunition‚” said Afriforum spokesperson Ian Cameron.

“He caused danger to the people. It’s definitely an assault rifle. It’s very difficult to get its licence in South Africa.”

Asked what he thought about charges being laid against him‚ Malema said: “Let them be my guests.”

eNCA reporter Samkele Maseko ignited a fierce debate on Twitter when he asked Malema on the platform whether his antics with the alleged weapon promoted political violence.