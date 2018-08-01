News

Two bodies found in Komani and Whittlesea

By Tembile Sgqolana - 01 August 2018
Police are investigating a murder and an inquest cases after two bodies were found  in two separate incidents in Komani and Whittlesea on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said Komani police are handling an  inquest after a body of a man with injuries all over  was found on the N6 road  near  Komani hospital.

“The body was later identified as  that of a local policeman,” Mdleleni said.

She  said in another case Whittlsea police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 40-year-old woman was found in an open veld in Yonda village on Wednesday morning.

“The deceased was also suspected to have been raped. A case of murder was opened. Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information on the murder of the woman to please contact the police [on 082-319-8429],” Mdleleni said.

