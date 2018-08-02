Enoch Mgijima municipality delays auctioning of assets
Enoch Mgijima local municipality has managed to delay the auction of its assets by Siyahlutha Developers which was scheduled for tomorrow.
The municipality owes Siyahlutha R5.9million for the work it did in building RDP houses in Mcbright and Who-Can-Tell villages in Whittlesea in 2005.
In a statement on Thursday, Enoch Mgijima local municipality spokesman Gcobani Msindwana said the planned auction of municipal assets set for Friday flowing from a case between Siyahlutha Trading and Lukhanji Municipality.
"Today the matter was heard at Grahamstown High Court by Judge Da Silva and after hearing the case, the court resolved to stay the execution of assets pending the review of the arbitration award on September 13 2018.
Effectively the municipal assets would not be auctioned tomorrow," he said.
