Enoch Mgijima municipality delays auctioning of assets

In a statement on Thursday, Enoch Mgijima local municipality spokesman Gcobani Msindwana said the planned auction of municipal assets set for Friday flowing from a case between Siyahlutha Trading and Lukhanji Municipality.

"Today the matter was heard at Grahamstown High Court by Judge Da Silva and after hearing the case, the court resolved to stay the execution of assets pending the review of the arbitration award on September 13 2018.

Effectively the municipal assets would not be auctioned tomorrow," he said.