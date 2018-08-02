Hijackers kill two EL men
Robbers shoot bakkie drivers on the same spot and make away with undisclosed cash
In a double tragedy, armed robbers shot dead two East London businessmen on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.