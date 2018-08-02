The cash crunch at the SABC is affecting its payments to producers‚ service providers and creditors.

SABC Television group executive Nomsa Philiso wrote a letter to producers and service providers on July 30‚ saying the public broadcaster was “under pressure” in the short to medium term.

“We are sorry to inform you that the SABC has had no alternative but to defer the payments which are due on the July 31 2018.”

She added that management at the public broadcaster would speak to service providers and producers before August 15. “The SABC staff and management thank all its service providers/producers of their continued support in ensuring a seamless broadcast is achieved‚ without which it would be impossible to continue generating funds.”

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed the letter was written.

Madoda Mxakwe‚ the new SABC group chief executive officer‚ said in an interview with the SABC on Wednesday that the broadcaster had been in a “difficult revenue position” over the past three years.