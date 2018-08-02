Convicted racist Vicki Momberg was on Thursday granted bail of R2‚000 by the Randburg Magistrate's Court pending her leave to appeal both her conviction and sentence.

The state had chosen not to oppose bail in the case against the country's first convicted racist‚ saying she would soon be due for parole anyway.

Momberg's bail application comes after she was granted leave to appeal both her conviction and sentence by the High Court earlier this week.

She had filed for leave to appeal by challenging the video evidence which was presented before the court‚ alleging that it had been tampered with. She had also told the High Court that magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan failed to take into account her lack of intention and the psychologists's report which had been issued.

She had further argued that the sentence handed to her was excessive.

The former real-estate agent was caught on camera hurling the k-word at black police officers and 10111 operators after she was the victim of a smash-and-grab incident. She used the k-word more than 48 times. The clip went viral and Momberg was arrested.

The court had handed Momberg a three-year sentence‚ one year of which was suspended on condition that she was not found guilty of a similar crime within the next three years.