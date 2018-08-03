Charred child, 5, found

An uncle – released after killing his father – is now accused of boy’s murder

A man has been arrested for the murder of his nephew, 5, in Madonisi village near Qunu. The uncle, 26 – whom police confirmed was recently convicted of murdering his father yet released within weeks – has been arrested. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is investigating the release. The death of little Qhama Nkenkana, in Grade R, has left the community of Madonisi shocked and furious with a criminal justice system they say has failed them.

