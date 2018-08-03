Charred child, 5, found
An uncle – released after killing his father – is now accused of boy’s murder
A man has been arrested for the murder of his nephew, 5, in Madonisi village near Qunu. The uncle, 26 – whom police confirmed was recently convicted of murdering his father yet released within weeks – has been arrested. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is investigating the release. The death of little Qhama Nkenkana, in Grade R, has left the community of Madonisi shocked and furious with a criminal justice system they say has failed them.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.