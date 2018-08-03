DBE moves on home schooling

The national department of basic education is forging ahead with its new, redrawn, draft policy to regulate home schooling.

This is in spite of a number of objections against what is seen as the department trying to take over the independent home schooling community.

The DBE announced this week that after a lengthy consultation process that has spanned almost four years, the council of education ministers had approved the home education policy.

This policy, said Eastern Cape Home Schooling Association (ECHSA) chair advocate Megan Puchert, was significantly different to the draft published in 1999, titled Registration of Learners for Home Education.

Puchert said the existing policy dealt mainly with the registration process and although there was a paragraph which dealt with the monitoring duties of a parent, the new draft policy was much more detailed and attempted to increase the regulation, control and monitoring of home education.

Puchert said the South African Schools Act 84 of 1996 stipulated that a “head of a department” must register a pupil to receive education at home.

The law states this is only if the education to be received by the pupil will meet the minimum requirements of the curriculum at public schools, and will be of an inferior standard.

She said: “The draft policy, however, extends its reach beyond the provision in the SA Schools Act and stipulates that a condition of registration is that the proposed education programme covers the acquisition of content and skills at least comparable to the relevant national curriculum outcomes.”