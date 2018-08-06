Eastern Cape police confirmed on Monday afternoon that a Nelson Mandela University student had opened a case of rape at the weekend. Hours later‚ she withdrew the case.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 21-year-old student’s boyfriend was arrested and detained after she opened a case on Saturday morning‚ but she later withdrew the case.

“On Monday‚ the complainant had a consultation with the prosecutor and the case remains closed‚” Naidu said.

The latest development comes as the university suspended all academy activity including evening classes for the rest of Monday.

The university said in a statement that management wanted to “actively engage with protesting students on matters relating to gender-based violence”.

Students blocked the entrances to the North and South campuses on Monday morning following allegations that a female student had been raped on campus at the weekend.

“The events of this past weekend have once again foregrounded the university’s deep concerns regarding reported cases of gender-based violence. We unequivocally reiterate our condemnation of (such) acts and we are on record as the university to keep the conversation going towards working with staff and students to embed a culture of zero tolerance‚” the statement read.

“We urge students to practice their agency in partnering with management to promote safety on all our campuses‚ particularly in communal spaces such as the residences.”