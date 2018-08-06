Third EC cop station robbed in 18 months

Another Eastern Cape cop shop fell victim to crime at the weekend when it was raided for guns.

As a result, a new police task team was activated in the province on Saturday. The brazen robbery is the third police station in the province to be attacked in 18 months.

This was revealed by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga who said the task team had been activated to track down the four suspects believed to have been responsible for the Kareedouw police station’s robbery in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The alleged robbers in the latest incident, according to police, overpowered a lone constable on duty before dashing off with a number of firearms and a two-way police radio.

The alleged robbers are said to have fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

Ntshinga said police would pull out all the stops in a bid to catch the perpetrators.

“A task team of experienced detectives, including those from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and Organised Crime, is being activated to track down these brazen thieves,” Ntshinga said.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident happened at around 1.30am on Saturday.

“It is alleged four armed suspects entered the community service centre and overpowered the constable on duty.

“The suspects then removed a number of firearms from the safe, as well as a police hand radio,” Swart said.

“A huge search for the suspects is under way. A case of armed robbery has been opened,” Swart said.

The Daily Dispatch reported in March that at least four of 30 police guns stolen from the Peddie police station late last year were recovered by the Eastern Cape Hawks and three suspects were arrested in East London.

The 30 Peddie police guns had been stolen from a strongroom more than a year ago, on March 14 2017.

In February, in a shocking attack on Ngcobo police station that made national headlines, robbers made off with six pistols, two shotguns and two assault rifles, killing five officers on duty and a bystander, who happened to be a soldier.

Police have urged anyone with information in connection with the recent Kareedouw case, to contact the investigating officer Warrant-Officer Walter Wait on 071-481-2939 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111.