Vandalism and arson amid Cape Town taxi strike
Taxis and buses were unable to transport commuters in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town‚ on Monday morning‚ Traffic SA reported.
The service shared a video of buses which had been set alight in the Makhaza area in Khayelitsha.
Cape Town - #TaxiStrike RT @nkujamangweni @TrafficSA No Golden Arrow buses in around Khayelitsha/Makhaza due to vandalism #Taxistrike— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) August 6, 2018
MMC for transport and urban development Brett Herron said on Sunday the city had been informed of a possible strike by taxi operators on Monday‚ due to frustrations related to delayed internal industry leadership elections.
Herron said because MyCiTi bus drivers also rely on minibus taxis to get to work‚ some of this service’s routes may also be affected. - TimesLIVE
Cape Town - #TaxiStrike RT @mfazwe @TrafficSA buses alight at the Makhaza area in Khayelitsha pic.twitter.com/Mo5hRMq26Z— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) August 6, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.