Stripped stolen vehicles found by cops

A total of 11 shells of suspected stolen vehicles were recovered by the East London police on Monday abandoned in the bushes outside Needs Camp squatter camp near the airport.

East London police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said the police dog unit recovered four Toyota Tazz, two Toyota Corollas, three Mazda 323s, one Ford Laser and one Ford Bantam bakkie.Mqala said: “Amongst those scrapped vehicles, others are burnt, also some vehicle’s parts were found in those bushes with the assistance of two sniffer dogs Lucky and Siser.”

Mqala further said that: “All scrapped vehicles will be towed to camp 13 (impound storage) for further investigation. All necessary people were summoned to the scene of crime. No arrest at the present moment.”

Mqala said the two seasoned dogs 10-year-old bloodhound Siser, and the six-year-old Belgian Sherpard Lucky, made another discovery Tuesday when they led their handlers Sergeant Jesty Gebe, 42, and Warrant Officer Sindile Zinganto, 49, to a stash of car parts.

“The dogs led us to bodyparts this afternoon like the windscreens, dashboards, windows, doors and interior parts including covers, door rubber bands and seats,” said Mqala.

Mqala said engines and tyres of the cars are still missing.