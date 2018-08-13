EFF demands sacked Mugg & Bean manager be given his job back

The EFF’s Cape Metro branch has called for the reinstatement of a former Mugg & Bean manager who was allegedly dismissed because customers did not want to be served by a black manager.

Andile Bozo reportedly held a managerial position at the restaurant chain’s store at Waterstone Village Centre in Cape Town for four years.

The EFF region’s spokesman Unathi Ntame said on Monday that they were outraged by the incident and had demanded that the store’s management reinstate Bozo before Friday‚ August 17 - or hell will break loose.

“The reasons for his dismissal are unacceptable and not justified. It’s naked racism‚” he said.

Ntame said they would not reveal the action they would take at the moment‚ but threatened there would be “definite action” against Mugg & Bean.

“We’re not willing to give out the details for now. But we will definitely pay them a visit‚” he said.

The EFF Metro Cape Metro had initially tweeted: “We will do to you @mugg_and_Bean what we did to HnM if you do not reinstate the black manager before the 17-Aug-2018. Actually we will do more than we did! Be warned!”