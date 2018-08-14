Cop hurt in bar-room brawl with a Hawks officer

An East London Warrant Officer attached to the West Bank police garage, is on the brink of losing his eye site, after a gruesome assault he allegedly received at the hands of a fellow police officer.

Ayanda Hermanus was allegedly attacked by Sandisile Zenzile, an officer attached to the elite East London Hawks, on Saturday evening at a local tavern in Dawn suburb, East London.

A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has now been opened with the Cambridge police.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni would not comment on the details of the case but confirmed that a case had been opened. Hermanus is currently receiving eye-care treatment at an East London hospital. A decision on whether to operate or not will be made later.